TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 31° Good Evening
Overcast 31° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Feds seek to bring alleged bin Laden associate to NYC on terrorism charges

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Wednesday said they were seeking the extradition of Christian Ganczarski, a German national currently jailed in France, who was allegedly an associate of Osama bin Laden, to face terrorism charges in New York.

Ganczarski, according to a new indictment charging him with conspiracy to kill Americans, consorted with bin Laden and other al-Qaida leaders like Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad from 1999 to 2001, helped plan plots and provided technical support for computers, radios and weapons systems.

Ganczarski, 51, has been jailed in France for 15 years on charges relating to a 2002 al-Qaida attack on a synagogue in Tunisia. If extradited to the United States and convicted, he would face life in prison.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs an executive Curran bars appointees from high party jobs
Hempstead High School on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, Hempstead school board to meet tonight
Sa'adia Taylor, 28, of West Babylon, is pictured Lost weight? Tell Newsday how you did it
Rosmarie Bovino, Island Park superintendent of schools, speaks Town, school officials call for new power plant study
An aerial photograph annotated to show the area Country club to sell 13.25 acres of undeveloped land
North Shore Farms will open its seventh store North Shore Farms store to open in former Waldbaums spot