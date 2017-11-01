This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
ISIS propagandist who once lived in NYC extradited to U.S.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a one-time New York City permanent resident from Kosovo with providing material support to the Islamic State group by recruiting fighters and serving as a propagandist.

Mirsad Kandic, 36, who lived in Brooklyn and the Bronx before 2013, allegedly went to Turkey and became a major recruiter of fighters from the United States, Britain and Australia — including Jake Bilardi, an 18-year-old Australian who detonated a suicide bomb in Iraq in 2015.

Kandic later set up more than 100 Twitter accounts to publicize ISIS attacks, prosecutors said. He was extradited to the United States from Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, and faces up to life in prison.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

