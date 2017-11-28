TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty in federal court

Sayfullo Saipov is charged with killing eight people

Sayfullo Saipov is charged with killing eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / St. Charles (Missouri) Dept. of Corrections

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Alleged West Side truck terrorist Sayfullo Saipov pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges of killing eight people on a bike path last month.

Saipov, 29, of Paterson, New Jersey, was indicted last week for murder and attempted murder in aid of racketeering for mowing down victims with his rented truck in his Oct 31 terror attack. In addition to the eight dead, 12 were injured.

He could face the death penalty if the government chooses to seek it. Saipov’s lawyer, David Patton, said he would propose an experienced capital defense lawyer within the next 30 days to assist in discussions with prosecutors about their decision.

In statements after his rampage, Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant, allegedly said he was a believer in the Islamic State and planned his attack for Halloween to maximize the carnage. President Donald Trump has called for the death penalty in the case.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Vincent Broderick scheduled Saipov’s next court appearance for January 23.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Southampton Pointe condo development on Tuckahoe Lane Residents to move into Southampton condos
New York Lotto winner Leelawatie Pittam of Elmont Lottery: Winner’s break from routine pays off
Hempstead Commissioner of Conservation and Waterways Thomas Doheny Town gets $200G in state grants for South Shore
The interior of a Goldfish Swim School facility, Swim school opening second LI location
Students at South Side Middle School in the School bus drivers’ union OKs contract with Baumann
Surya Bonaly of France competes in the 1992 Olympic figure skater helps open LI ice rink