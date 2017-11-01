TAMPA — Neighbors in the quiet Temple Terrace, Florida, apartment complex where New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov is reported to have lived said Wednesday morning they were alarmed by reports that a suspected terrorist lived in their midst.

Tatiana Colarte, 19, who has lived at the Heritage at Tampa apartment complex for the past four years, said she recalled little about Saipov, but said she believes he had a shorter beard when he lived in the cluster of two-story brick apartments.

“The more I see his face on television I recognize him by his eyes . . . but, other than that this is a really quiet community so if he was here, he didn’t really talk to a lot of people,” Colarte said, standing on the balcony of her apartment that overlooks the back of the first-story apartment Saipov is reported to have lived in, according to public records.

Colarte said she wasn’t sure when Saipov left the complex, but said a woman currently resides in the apartment that overlooks a grassy courtyard and community pool.

“It’s sad; neighbors are so secluded in their homes that no one knows who one another is anymore,” Colarte said. “To think he could’ve been planning something all along right in front of us . . . it’s a scary feeling.”

Another resident, an Air Force veteran who has lived in the complex for more than eight years, said he was alarmed upon hearing reports that Saipov lived in the community, but said he never noticed the native of Uzbekistan.

“It’s just an average apartment complex, until last night,” he said.

Signs posted on the leasing office of the Heritage at Tampa apartment complex said the office was closed but the building’s “corporate office is preparing a press release.”