Truck hits, kills several in NYC: What we know, don’t know

Broken bicycles and other debris litters the scene

Broken bicycles and other debris litters the scene after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Craig Ruttle

What we know

  • Eight people are dead and more than a dozen injured.
  • The attack was an act of terrorism, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
  • It appears to be a lone-wolf attack; there is no evidence of a wider plot, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
  • The suspect is a 29-year-old man, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. He is in the hospital.
  • The pickup truck that hit the victims drove down a bike path next to the Hudson River in lower Manhattan.
  • The suspect got out of the vehicle displaying an imitation firearm and was shot by the NYPD, the department said.
  • The suspect is in custody.
  • Six of the people died at the scene — they were all male — and two were pronounced dead at the hospital, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
  • Police, FBI agents and ATF agents are at the scene.
  • The section of Chambers Street around the collision has been shut down, a doorman at a nearby building on the street said.
  • Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots.

What we don’t know

  • The final number of dead and injured.
  • The suspect’s identity.
  • The identities of the victims.
  • The exact number of injured and their condition.
