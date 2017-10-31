Broken bicycles and other debris litters the scene after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Craig Ruttle
Updated October 31, 2017 5:56 PM
What we know Eight people are dead and more than a dozen injured. The attack was an act of terrorism, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. It appears to be a lone-wolf attack; there is no evidence of a wider plot, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. The suspect is a 29-year-old man, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. He is in the hospital. The pickup truck that hit the victims drove down a bike path next to the Hudson River in lower Manhattan. The suspect got out of the vehicle displaying an imitation firearm and was shot by the NYPD, the department said. The suspect is in custody. Six of the people died at the scene — they were all male — and two were pronounced dead at the hospital, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Police, FBI agents and ATF agents are at the scene. The section of Chambers Street around the collision has been shut down, a doorman at a nearby building on the street said. Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots. What we don’t know
The final number of dead and injured. The suspect’s identity. The identities of the victims. The exact number of injured and their condition.