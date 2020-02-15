TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Teen arrested, indicted in killing of Tessa Majors

A memorial to Tessa Majors in Morningside Park

A memorial to Tessa Majors in Morningside Park on Dec. 26.   Credit: Getty Images/David Dee Delgado

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A 14-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a robbery last year, the NYPD said Saturday.

Rashaun Weaver was arrested in lobby of the Taft housing projects and is being charged with intentional murder and felony murder, which is when someone dies in the course of a crime. 

“He is charged as an adult,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Evidence included DNA, files from iCloud, videos and his own statement, Vance said. 

Majors, 18, was repeatedly stabbed on Dec. 11 as she tried to resist her attackers during an apparent robbery near Morningside Park, the NYPD said.

The stabbing took place the night before final exams and less than a 10-minute walk from the Barnard campus.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

