The NYPD has located a teen suspected in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a robbery in Harlem, according to a tweet Thursday from the NYPD's chief of detectives.

The teen has not been arrested but is being questioned, according to an NYPD police source who spoke on condition of anonymity. The source said he didn't know where or when the boy was located. The teen's name hasn't been released but the NYPD had released his photo in the hopes of finding him.

The NYPD has said that Majors, 18, was repeatedly stabbed on Dec. 11 as she tried to resist her attackers during an apparent robbery near Morningside Park, less than a 10-minute walk from the Barnard campus.

The teen is among several youths suspected of being involved in the killing.

Several days after the killing, a 13-year-old was arrested in connection with the crime, in which Majors was accosted by as many as three young assailants. The 13-year-old is jailed and being charged with felony murder, which an alleged participant in a crime can be charged with even if the actual killing was committed by someone else.

A Manhattan Family Court judge said Monday that she would rule by Jan. 2 on whether the 13-year-old's statement to the police in the presence of a guardian can be used as evidence.

