The NYPD has questioned and released the third teen suspected in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a robbery in Morningside Park, according to tweets Thursday from the NYPD's chief of detectives.

The teen was picked up at a location in the Bronx after cops received information that he would be there, according to NYPD spokesman Assistant Chief Thomas Conforti. The teen was taken to the 26th Precinct, Conforti said.

In one of Harrison's tweets, he said: "Although he has since been released to the custody of his attorneys, the investigation remains very active. Our detectives are the best at what they do and are committed to finding justice for all parties involved."

The teen's name hasn't been disclosed publicly but the NYPD distributed his photo in the hopes of finding him.

The NYPD has said that Majors, 18, was repeatedly stabbed on Dec. 11 as she tried to resist her attackers during an apparent robbery near Morningside Park, less than a 10-minute walk from the Barnard campus.

The teen is among several youths suspected of being involved in the killing.

Several days after the killing, a 13-year-old was arrested in connection with the crime, in which Majors was accosted by as many as three young assailants. The 13-year-old is jailed and being charged with felony murder, which an alleged participant in a crime can be charged with even if the actual killing was committed by someone else.

A Manhattan Family Court judge said Monday that she would rule by Jan. 2 on whether the 13-year-old's statement to the police in the presence of a guardian can be used as evidence.

With Anthony M. DeStefano