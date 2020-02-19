TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Third suspect in custody in killing of Barnard College freshman, source says

Photos, articles and letters are laid out on

Photos, articles and letters are laid out on display before a ceremony honoring Tessa Majors at St. Anne's Belfield School in Charlottesville, Va. on Dec. 21, 2019. Credit: AP/Erin Edgerton

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

A third suspect in the December killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors surrendered early Wednesday to face murder and robbery charges, a law enforcement official said.

The 14 year-old youth turned himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to face charges as an adult of second-degree murder, as well as first and second-degree robbery in the Dec. 11 killing, one official familiar with the case said.

The youth, whose name wasn't officially released, was expected to be arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday. His arrests follows that over the weekend of Rashaun Weaver, also 14, on similar charges.

Last year, a 13-year-old-suspect was charged with felony murder as a juvenile and his case is currently proceeding through Family Court proceedings in the pretrial stage.

Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park the evening of Dec. 11 and tried to fight off her attackers, police said. She died of multiple stab wounds, officials said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search