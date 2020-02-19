A third suspect in the December killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors surrendered early Wednesday to face murder and robbery charges, a law enforcement official said.

The 14 year-old youth turned himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to face charges as an adult of second-degree murder, as well as first and second-degree robbery in the Dec. 11 killing, one official familiar with the case said.

The youth, whose name wasn't officially released, was expected to be arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday. His arrests follows that over the weekend of Rashaun Weaver, also 14, on similar charges.

Last year, a 13-year-old-suspect was charged with felony murder as a juvenile and his case is currently proceeding through Family Court proceedings in the pretrial stage.

Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park the evening of Dec. 11 and tried to fight off her attackers, police said. She died of multiple stab wounds, officials said.