Balloons fly at Thanksgiving Day parade in Manhattan

Joyous anticipation abounded as the start of the Thanksgiving Day parade in Manhattan. And the balloons were flying!

Despite windy conditions, the giant balloons were to be floating, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, as of 8:45 a.m.

The parade, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, is expected to draw about 3.5 million spectators, according to Macy’s, with about 8,000 volunteers “dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, transporting spectators to new worlds on signature floats, bringing the beat in the nation’s best marching bands and entertaining the crowds.”

An NYPD sergeant is also assigned to each of the 16 large character balloons. The officer knows how to read anemometer devices to measure wind speed and direction positioned along the route, Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said Wednesday at a news conference.

At 77th and Central Park West, Caroline Wheeler said she had positioned herself at the front of the metal barricade at 5:45 a.m.

“This is my fifth year at this spot,” said Wheeler, 37, who lives on 76th Street. “It’s a tradition.”

Her favorite part: “Santa Clause at the end. He brings in Christmas.”

Beside her was her friend, Bryndee Carlson, 36, who also lives in Manhattan. They had blue folding chairs and a few boxes of donuts to share with their family.

#signUpForm()

“It’s a lot of fun and everybody is in a good mood,” she said. “The weather is nice and it’s good to hang out with the community.”

A block away in 77th were the line of giant cartoon balloons, still held down by netting. Astronaut Snoopy looked like he was lying down about to get up and soar.

Northward along Central Park West, was a giant Turkey float with a pilgrim man and woman on top, both already waving to the building crowds.

An announcement at 8:33 am.: “Clown drivers please report to your cars.”

Parents were snapping pictures of kids. A kid was calling out “Snoopy, Snoopy.”

Carson Henry, 5, came with his mom all the way from Vermont. He had one thing on his mind.

“I want to see the Spider-Man balloon,” he said. He’s seen a lot of Spider-Man movies and cartoons.

His mother, Chelsey Howard, 29, said she wanted to see all the balloons “and all the people dressed up.”

The weather was being kind. It was breezy but no howling winds and the sun was shining.

With clown makeup in her face, Dora Kaufman, 18, was searching for her float. She wore a crazy outfit that looked like a white football jersey and a plastic barrel around her midsection. She’s been in the parade for eight years.

“I’m good,” said Kaufman, of Manhattan. “You get to cheer people up and watch all the people cheering along the way.”

-- With Antonio Planas