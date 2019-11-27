The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to kick off Thursday morning with its usual assortment of big balloons -- if the winds, and the NYPD, allow them.

That decision will be made Thursday.

The forecast predicts 17 mph wind speeds with gusts of 29 around 7 a.m., and 21 mph wind speeds with gusts of 39 by 10 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Connolly said Wednesday.

"It's going to be a windy day," Connolly said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The parade, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, is expected to draw about 3.5 million spectators, according to Macy’s, with about 8,000 volunteers “dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, transporting spectators to new worlds on signature floats, bringing the beat in the nation’s best marching bands and entertaining the crowds.”

An NYPD sergeant is also assigned to each of the 16 large character balloons. The officer knows how to read anemometer devices to measure wind speed and direction positioned along the route, Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said Wednesday at a news conference.

“These sergeants are well trained to read the anemometers to identify the height we can allow the balloons to go up,” Harrison said.

New this year, according to Macy’s: Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham by Netflix, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon.

Standing Wednesday evening in the shadow cast by an inflated 30-foot-tall Aflac duck's beak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said: "I'm keeping my fingers crossed" that Mother Nature cooperates.

"I'm gonna keep asking everyone, keep the City of New York in your thoughts and prayers so the wind will stay calm and we'll be able to let these balloons fly."

Balloons can go as high as 55 feet but can be lowered to 10, or grounded completely, if deemed necessary by the NYPD once sustained wind speeds reach 23 miles per hour or gusts of 34 miles per hour, New York City's policy.

The seven anemometers are positioned at 77th, 72nd, 59th, 57th, 50th, 42nd and 34th streets, he said. Decisions will be specific to each location as the balloons float down the block, said Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Balloons were last grounded in 1971 due to high winds -- the first time since the helium shortage of World War II.

The city's current policy on limiting balloons over winds dates back to a 1997 Thanksgiving parade accident in which a six-story-tall balloon of Cat in the Hat careened into a lamppost, injuring several spectators. One victim who remained in a coma for weeks and almost died, after part of the lamppost was sliced off and fell down.

Still, there was at least one accident since then, including in 2005 when a giant M&M balloon swung out of control and injured two spectators.

On Wednesday, Harrison said, public safety would be foremost in his balloon decision-making.

“Once again,” he said, “we’re going to do a lot of audibles and a lot of last-second decisions.”

In the morning, de Blasio said, the city's police and emergency-management departments will decide how and whether balloons will be permitted to fly. But during the parade, it'll be Harrison who will be making the call, said Monahan.

“So if the balloons don’t fly,” Monahan said with a smirk, “then everyone can blame him.”