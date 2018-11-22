TODAY'S PAPER
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade photos: Balloons, floats and more

By Newsday
The 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched through Manhattan Thursday morning, thrilling New Yorkers and tourists alike.

This year's parade included appearances by celebrities like John Legend and Rita Ora, but the big stars of the show were, of course, the iconic balloons.

If you couldn't make it to the parade or slept through the TV broadcast, scroll down to see the highlights.

Participants get ready for the start of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan. 

Balloon handlers try to stay warm as they wait for the start of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The coldest Thanksgiving Day on record was Nov. 30, 1871, which topped out at a chilly 22 degrees.

Participants ride the subway to the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

Bundled-up spectators line Central Park West as they wait for the start of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Participants get ready for the start of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Participants try to stay warm before the the start of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People are bundled up in many different ways, trying to keep warm before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People are bundled up in many different ways, trying to keep warm before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People are bundled up in many different ways, trying to keep warm before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Floats, balloons, bands and clowns march on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Floats, balloons, bands and clowns march on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Chase of "Paw Patrol" floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

An NYPD officer keeps his eye on the crowd as floats, balloons, bands and clowns march on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

