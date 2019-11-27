Radiation detectors. Bomb-sniffing dogs. Sand-filled trucks to stop a terrorist driver from ramming crowds. And “mitigation tools” to seize control of unauthorized drones flying overhead. The NYPD will be equipped with those defenses — and will deploy thousands of police officers — to guard Thursday’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade, which dates to 1924, steps off at 9 a.m. at Central Park West and 77th Street. It proceeds to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South, then down Sixth Avenue to West 34th Street. Then it heads west and ends at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, the location of Macy’s flagship store, at Herald Square. It's scheduled to end around noon.

“The entire perimeter will be secured with our blocker cars, about 90 of them, and sand trucks, about 76,” said the NYPD’s chief of counterterrorism, James Waters, at a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters in Manhattan.

Waters said there is no specific, credible threat to public safety.

The blocker cars and sand-filled trucks are intended to prevent the type of attack that happened July 14, 2016, in Nice, France; nearly 90 people were killed when a man intentionally drove a truck into a festive crowd.

The detectors, dogs, trucks, drone-disabling tools and thousands of officers are standard NYPD protocol for big, public events like New Year’s, the July Fourth fireworks and Thanksgiving parade.

Waters said the NYPD has access to technology to disable a drone flying without permission over the parade. In the past, the NYPD has said an unauthorized drone pilot could be subject to ticketing or arrest for disorderly conduct.

Macy's website says the parade draws 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers watching at home. There will be dozens of balloons, floats, performers, marching bands and other entertainment.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said balloons could be ordered to fly lower, or even be grounded, depending on how windy the parade route gets. The NYPD is deploying wind-detecting devices along the route, he said.

The NYPD is also deploying officers to the balloon inflation event, which is Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. The line starts at West 73rd Street and Columbus Avenue, and large backpacks, coolers, alcohol, chairs and umbrellas are banned, with similar rules for the parade itself.