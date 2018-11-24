TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Robber writing demands on 'The Wire' DVD cases

By The Associated Press
Look out, Omar.

Police say a New York City bank robber is demanding cash with notes scribbled on DVD cases of HBO's "The Wire."

NBC New York reported Saturday that the man has passed the increasingly violent notes to tellers in three of the four Manhattan heists he's suspected of committing in recent days.

The NYPD says he's worn all-black clothing and sunglasses and threatened to bomb or gas the banks if his demands aren't met.

Detective Martin Speechley tells NBC New York the suspect seems to have an interest in police work, given his use of DVD cases from the acclaimed crime drama.

Speechley says he'd be happy to show him how real police do their jobs by putting him in handcuffs and behind bars.

