TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

NYPD: Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The man entered the landmark Fifth Avenue cathedral at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, then walked out after security confronted him, police said.

St. Patrick's Cathedral last year.

St. Patrick's Cathedral last year. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A New Jersey man carried cans of gas and lighter fluid into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday night and was arrested after church security stopped him, the NYPD said.

The man, 37, entered the landmark Fifth Avenue cathedral, the seat of the Diocese of New York, about 7:55 p.m., then walked out after security confronted him just inside the main door, police said.

As the man turned, police say gasoline spilled out onto the floor. Security then notified nearby police who questioned the man outside the cathedral and took him into custody.

The incident comes two days after a fire ravaged the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

“It’s hard to say what his intentions were," John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, told reporters outside St. Patrick's. "It’s something we should have great concern over."

Police say the man was carrying over four gallons of gas, two bottles of lighter fluid and two butane lighters.

Police are still talking to the man, who claimed his minivan had run out of gas.

An NYPD spokesman said charges were being prepared against the man, whose name was not released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the incident, said his spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein.

“Thank you @NYPDnews for the swift response tonight. We are all focused on keeping our congregations and houses of worship safe as they celebrate this Holy Week,” the mayor tweeted late Wednesday night. 

With Matthew Chayes and AP

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Marine debris removed from Hempstead Harbor as part Towns, city team up to clean Hempstead Harbor
Firefighters at the scene on Industrial Road in Five vans catch fire at Cablevision site
A stock photo of a classroom with hands Search LI teacher demographics by school, district
In Suffolk and Nassau counties, more people moved Census: Suffolk losing residents, Nassau gaining
LIPA is challenging the taxes levied by Huntington LIPA tax case to head back to court in July
Edward and Linda Mangano outside federal court in Judge sets sentencing date for Edward, Linda Mangano