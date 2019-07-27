The 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow dances for three nights at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26; noon to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The powwow is an intertribal dance competition featuring more than 40 tribes.

Blaise Stalk, 25, from Pennsylvania and the Kahnawake tribe, attends the 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

The 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow is being held at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A scene from the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A performer at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Scott Sinquah, 25, from Arizona and the Pima tribe, competes at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

The second day of the annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow was held at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Kayla Looking Horse-Smith from the Shinnecock tribe performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Drummers set the beat at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Drummers set the beat at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.