41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow

The 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow dances for three nights at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26; noon to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The powwow is an intertribal dance competition featuring more than 40 tribes.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Blaise Stalk, 25, from Pennsylvania and the Kahnawake tribe, attends the 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

The 41st annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow is being held at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A scene from the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A performer at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Scott Sinquah, 25, from Arizona and the Pima tribe, competes at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

The second day of the annual Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow was held at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Kayla Looking Horse-Smith from the Shinnecock tribe performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

A dancer performs at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Drummers set the beat at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Drummers set the beat at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Scott Sinquah, 25, from the Hopi-Pima tribe, competes at the Thunderbird American Indian Pow Wow at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park on July 27, 2019.

