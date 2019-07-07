TODAY'S PAPER
Manhattan ticker-tape parade planned for women's soccer team

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy after her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match against The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7 in Lyon, France.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

By Newsday Staff
Canyon of Heroes Ticker-Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Team

Announced Sunday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

When: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10

Where: Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from the Battery to City Hall

History:

Ticker tape, a one-inch-wide ribbon of paper on the "ticker" machine that recorded stock quotes, was invented in 1867. Office workers would throw the paper out skyscraper windows to create a dramatic swirling effect during public celebrations.

The first official ticker-tape parades welcomed home the soldiers of World War I.

The first such parade for champion athletes was held for the U.S. Olympic team in 1924.

Starting in 1919, the mayor of New York City has decided who receives a ticker-tape parade.

The most recent ticker-tape parade was held on July 10, 2015, for the U.S. Women's National Team after its Women's World Cup win.

Other ticker-tape parades held since 2000:

Oct. 30, 2000, for the New York Yankees, World Series champions

Feb. 5, 2008, for the New York Giants, Super Bowl XLII champions

Nov. 6, 2009, for the New York Yankees, World Series champions

Feb. 7, 2012, for the New York Giants, Super Bowl XLVI champions

Sources: Office of the Mayor, Alliance for Downtown New York

