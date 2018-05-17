TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Feds: Two Arizona men bilked donors to ‘scam PACs’ of over $23M

A criminal complaint said “tens of thousands” of donors to nine PACs were defrauded by promises that their money would be used for “coast-to-coast” voter education and political campaigns.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

Two Arizona men were charged Thursday in Manhattan with ripping off more than $23 million from small donors to a chain of “scam PACs” that claimed to be using their political contributions for anti-abortion, autism awareness and law enforcement causes.

William Tierney, 46, and Robert Tierney, 40, were due to be arraigned in Arizona on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy for raising money through their shady political action committees from 2014 to 2018 and diverting at least $3.5 million to themselves.

A criminal complaint said “tens of thousands” of donors to nine PACs were defrauded by promises that their money would be used for “coast-to-coast” voter education and political campaigns that would “invest every penny … in the big races to come.”

In fact, prosecutors said, virtually all of the money went to the promoters of the scheme, or to telemarketing, fundraising and overhead through a series of shell entities that had no employees and served only to funnel the money into improper purposes.

The PACs included Grassroots Awareness PAC, Americans for Law Enforcement PAC, National Campaign PAC, Voter Education PAC, Action Coalition PAC, Protect Our Future PAC, Life and Liberty PAC, Republican Majority PAC, and RightMarch.com PAC.

Only $109,000 — less than one percent of the money raised went to political contributions, the government said.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman is scheduled to announce the charges at a teleconference Thursday afternoon.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

More news

2 LI districts eye next steps after budgets fail
Kris Torkan, president of Villadom Corp., left, responds Developers withdraw shopping center application
Wesley Snider, left, and Steven Polizzi, both of Cops: LI men charged in marijuana investigation
The developer of the 93-acre Syosset Park project School district challenges firm for site study
Attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, leaves federal court in Judge to give jurors instructions before deliberations
Dr. Douglas Fearon, whose groundbreaking research focuses on Scientist paves the way for halting pancreatic cancer’s spread