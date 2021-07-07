TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNew York

Fifth man charged in hate crime attack on Jewish man from Lawrence

Joseph Borgen of Lawrence.

Joseph Borgen of Lawrence. Credit: Newsday/Howard Simmons

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the hate crime attack on a Lawrence man who was assaulted in May while walking to a pro-Israel rally in Times Square, New York police said Wednesday.

Mohammed Othman, 24, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with first-degree gang assault, third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, all as hate crimes, police said.

Police said Othman took part in a May 20 attack on Joseph Borgen, 29, of Lawrence. Borgen, who is Jewish, has said he was punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and struck with a pair of crutches while he was wearing a yarmulke.

The attackers cursed Israel, shouted antisemitic slurs, praised Hamas and knocked him to the ground, Borgen has said. The attack occurred hours after Israelis and the Palestinian militant group Hamas announced the end of an 11-day conflict.

Borgen was treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue and released.

The attack on Borgen outside 1604 Broadway occurred amid clashes in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters, police have said.

Five or six people are believed to have committed the attack, the NYPD has said.

In addition to Othman, those arrested include:

Waseem Awawdeh, 23, of Brooklyn, who was charged on the day of the attack with assault, gang assault, menacing and aggravated harassment, all as hate crimes, and criminal possession of a weapon;

Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, who was charged on May 25 with assault, menacing and aggravated harassment as hate crimes;

Mahmoud Musa, 23, of Staten Island, who was charged on June 8 with gang assault and assault as hate crimes;

And a 14-year-old boy who was charged on June 24 with assault, gang assault and menacing, all as hate crimes, and aggravated harassment, police said. The boy's name was not released.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

More news

Sea Cliff Mayor Elena Villafane says the village
Sea Cliff completes purchase of utility's waterfront property
Cindy M. O'Pharrow in Hempstead on Wednesday.
Woman intends to sue Suffolk police department over Dix Hills shooting
Daryl Altman and her partner, Robert Shepard sued
The buzz in Lynbrook: Couple nears settlement over seized bees
PSEG Long Island crew work on a utility
PSEG says it's ready for Elsa; not all are convinced
Lightning Tuesday on Long Island.
Forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. as high heat bakes LI
Irene Duszkiewicz, Hempstead Library director, says the library
LI libraries say they plan to keep, expand free outside Wi-Fi zones
Didn’t find what you were looking for?