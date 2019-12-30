Revelers watching the ball drop in Times Square can expect unseasonably warm temperatures as they ring in 2020 Tuesday night, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's high in New York City is predicted to reach 49 degrees. Temperatures around midnight should be about 40 degrees, although winds of between 10 mph and 20 mph will have the temperature feeling like the mid-30s, forecasters said.

The average high temperature in New York City for this time of year is 39 degrees, with the low averaging 28 degrees, forecasters said.