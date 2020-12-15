No, tens of thousands of revelers won’t be cramming into Times Square’s five blocks spanning the bow-tie-shaped zone between Seventh Avenue and Broadway. Tourists won’t be traveling from around the world to count the 60 seconds down to the New Year. No blowing of noisemakers, hugging and kissing, in shoulder-to-shoulder proximity, at the stroke of midnight, egged on by New York City’s mayor.

That’s all Auld Lang Syne in 2020 for a city still suffering through a deadly pandemic.

On Dec. 31, 2020, the 113-year-old celebration is be telecast on TV and streamed online "without public revelers in attendance," the Times Square Alliance announced Tuesday — the pandemic’s latest holiday tradition to be canceled or drastically curtailed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The few performers and honorees this year must be masked, socially distanced and otherwise following anti-contagion protocols, according to the alliance.

Gloria Gaynor is scheduled to sing "I Will Survive" live in Times Square at the muted festivities, where the "Heroes of 2020" — "first responders, front line and essential workers and their families who sacrificed so much in 2020 to provide care and support for their communities" — are to be honored.

"The Heroes of 2020 will be represented onsite by New York families of first responders, front line and essential workers, whose personal stories from the past year inspire all of us and reflect the best of the human spirit. These New York stories of sacrifice and public service are representative of family stories in every community in every state across our country and around the world," the alliance wrote in a news release, designating them "special guests."

Among past "special guests": Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Lady Gaga.

"Historically, the Special Guest/s joins the Mayor of New York City on the mainstage just before midnight to lead the sixty-second countdown to midnight and press the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop. This year, due to onsite social distancing protocols, the Special Guests will not appear on stage. Instead, each Special Guest will watch the event from a private, physically distanced viewing area," the release said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The celebration of the new year in Times Square dates to at least 1907, when the first ball "made its maiden descent from the flagpole atop One Times Square," according to the alliance website. The city regularly claims the crowd size is 1 to 2 million, but an analysis in 2018 by The Associated Press concluded it's likely about 100,000.

In recent years, to accommodate and protect the crowds, the NYPD had closed off 37th to 59th streets and Sixth to Eighth avenues, and the area sealed off with barriers to keep terrorists out.