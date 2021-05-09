Times Square shooting victim says trauma, bullet will last her lifetime

The Rhode Island woman shot in Times Square Saturday said the bullet that ripped through her leg — and the fear she felt during a Mother’s Day trip to New York — may stay with her for the rest of her life.

"It was pretty traumatic, not only for me but for my entire family," Wendy Magrinat, 23, told WNBC-TV. "Thank God it didn’t break my bone or anything like that."

Magrinat was one of three people — including a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn — hit by bullets after a gunman opened fire just before 5 p.m. Saturday near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

As local officials once again called for tighter gun control laws, the shooter remained at large late Sunday. The NYPD released a surveillance video of a person walking away from the scene who police described as a person of interest.

Magrinat said she was waiting to get inside the Line Friends store in Times Square with her husband, 2-year-old daughter and other relatives when she heard a disturbance. Seconds later, she said, she was shot.

"I heard someone call out in a bad tone at someone," Magrinat told WNBC. "I told my husband 'let's move a little bit forward' because he had our 2-year-old in his hands. At the same moment I told him that, the shots fired. I walked a little bit and then I started screaming, asking for help."

Magrinat said she will likely have a bullet lodged in her leg for the rest of her life.

"The doctors said that they wouldn't do any surgery or take out the bullet, just because it would do more damage," Magrinat told WNBC.

The girl and the third victim, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, were in stable condition Sunday. None of the victims knew each other, police said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a Saturday evening news conference that the victims were shot following a dispute involving "at least two to four" people.

"It is during this dispute that at least one person pulls out a gun," Shea said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the shooting "senseless violence" and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop," the mayor said on Twitter.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the shooting a "horrible, horrible thing" that is "very bad for New York. The Senate majority leader said it meant that "we have to pass significant federal legislation" mandating universal background checks for those seeking to buy firearms.

He said a federal bill was critical to stop the flow of guns coming in from out of state, adding that 95% of guns involved in crime come from outside of New York state.

With Michael O'Keeffe