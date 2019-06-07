Reports: Man arrested in Times Square terror plot

A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The task force, which includes the NYPD and FBI, has not officially confirmed any arrests.

According to the reports, which cite anonymous sources, the suspect was caught as the result of an undercover sting operation after he sought to buy explosives that he planned to use to attack Times Square.

The Daily News reported the man allegedly planned to throw explosives at people.

The suspect, described as "a lone wolf," is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to reports.