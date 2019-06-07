TODAY'S PAPER
Reports: Man arrested in Times Square terror plot

Views of pedestrian plazas in Times Square in

Views of pedestrian plazas in Times Square in NYC on June 4, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The task force, which includes the NYPD and FBI, has not officially confirmed any arrests.

According to the reports, which cite anonymous sources, the suspect was caught as the result of an undercover sting operation after he sought to buy explosives that he planned to use to attack Times Square.

The Daily News reported the man allegedly planned to throw explosives at people.

The suspect, described as "a lone wolf," is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to reports.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

