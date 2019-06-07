A Queens man was ordered jailed without bail on an illegal-gun charge Friday after he allegedly discussed with an undercover officer how to attack Times Square with suicide vests, grenades and firearms.

Ashiqul Alam, a Bangladehi citizen with a green card, was arraigned at Brooklyn federal court and accused of the felony of knowingly and intentionally possessing firearms with obliterated serial numbers. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, said prosecutor's office spokesman Tyler Daniels.

Alam, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of purchasing two Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistols — serial numbers obliterated in violation of federal law — from an undercover officer during a sting, according to a complaint based on recorded meetings between Alam and undercover officers between August 2018 and Thursday.

Alam, 22, was not charged directly with a terrorism crime or with planning an attack. He was not required to enter a plea.

According to the complaint, Alam praised Osama bin Laden's terrorist attacks ("Bin Laden's 'mission is a complete success, thousands of American soldiers died and trillions of their monies gone in the war.'"), discussed attacking while wearing suicide vests, which he said are "painless" ("You die right away. Better than prison, right?") and trying "to shoot down [a derogatory term for gays]."

Alam said he admired ISIS, listened to speeches by the extremist cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, and conducted reconnaissance of Times Square, according to the complaint.

Some of his comments were elicited by the undercover officer.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler told the court: "The defendant has taken specific steps to plan an attack in New York City."

Alam's defense attorney James Darrow said his client is a student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice with no criminal history who is working two jobs. Arguing unsuccessfully for Alam's release, Darrow said Alam was charged only with a gun crime, and that he lives with his parents who were present in the courtroom and were willing to put up their apartment's $200,000 equity to secure Alam's release.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak rejected Darrow's argument that Alam should be freed, calling him a flight risk with ties to Bangladesh.

"At this point I am finding that he is a danger to the community and I am going to order him permanently detained," she said.

During the sting, Alam said he hoped to hit Times Square during a large event or kill a senior government official in Washington, D.C., the complaint said.

"When it blows up, those balls explode and the metal goes everywhere. The more better the explosives, the more farther the shrapnel could go," he said, according to the complaint.

Alam said of bin Laden: "He did his job. He did what he is supposed to do. Now it's up to us," according to the complaint.

But he needed the undercover officer's help: While driving to a firing range, he said he needed a ride driving to and from an upcoming LASIK eye surgery appointment, the complaint said.

"Let's say we are in an attack, right, say that my glasses fall off. What if I accidentally shoot you?" he allegedly said. "You know what I mean. Imagine what the news channel would call me the 'Looney Tunes Terrorist' or the 'Blind Terrorist.'"

The case is due back in court June 21.