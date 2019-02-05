TODAY'S PAPER
Freeport man found shot on Brooklyn rooftop, NYPD says

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
A Freeport man was found shot in the head on a Brooklyn rooftop Monday, New York City police said.

Police initially responded at 1:40 p.m. to a 911 call about a man sleeping on the rooftop of 336 Lexington Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.  When they arrived they observed Timmie Glover, 42, under a blanket, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

City police said Glover was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

An examination by the medical examiner determined Glover had a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.  

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

