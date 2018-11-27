TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD to use drones, other security measures for Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony

While not going into specifics, officials said the NYPD has been exploiting technology in the past, both as a way of detecting drones and intercepting them.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
During Wednesday night’s Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center,  NYPD counterterrorism officers will have their eyes pointed toward the sky, looking for any drones in the area that may become a security threat.

Officials said during a media briefing Tuesday that while there is no known current security threat directed at the annual event, police will be using technology to monitor the airspace around Rockefeller Plaza just in case.

 “We will deploy technology that will identify whether or not a drone is motorized and in the air and will take appropriate steps to find the operator as well as bring that [drone] down safely,” said NYPD counterterrorism Chief James Waters.

While Waters didn’t want to get into specifics, he indicated the NYPD had been exploiting technology in the past, both as a way of detecting drones and intercepting them.

With 20,000 visitors expected to cram into the plaza for the tree lighting event, which will begin at 8:00 p.m., the NYPD will have a full area of security measures in place. Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said that the department will employ blocker vehicles on some of the streets in the area and will use counterterrorism officers to provide security, along rooftop officers with long guns, as well as canine and mounted cops.

Because of traffic problems expected from street closures and security measures, officials are asking the public to use mass transit to get to event. The tree, a 72-foot tall Norway spruce, will be on display until Jan. 7, 2019.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

