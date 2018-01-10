Two people were shot dead during a domestic dispute in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were described by police as two women who were said to be in their 30s. A 24-year-old male suspect is in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce was at a news conference at the crime scene on East 174th Street in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

The shootings took place about 2:30 p.m. and the slayings are believed to be the first in the 43rd Precinct this year. The precinct had 10 homicides last year compared to eight in 2016.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of the story, the number of people fatally shot was incorrect based on information provided by the police.