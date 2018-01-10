TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
NewsNew York

2 people fatally shot during domestic dispute in the Bronx, cops say

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two people were shot dead during a domestic dispute in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were described by police as two women who were said to be in their 30s. A 24-year-old male suspect is in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce was at a news conference at the crime scene on East 174th Street in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

The shootings took place about 2:30 p.m. and the slayings are believed to be the first in the 43rd Precinct this year. The precinct had 10 homicides last year compared to eight in 2016.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of the story, the number of people fatally shot was incorrect based on information provided by the police.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Serena McCalla, Jericho School District's coordinator of science 46 LI students named Regeneron Scholars
Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect DA: Man neglected dog to ‘point of emaciation’
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, seen here Nassau pol holding big-ticket fundraiser
A Cornell Cooperative Extension barge tends the lantern Board wants county’s help paying for testing
Police have released a new photo of a Cops: Probe continues into $92G Costco theft
Search salaries of Smithtown employees. Search salaries of Smithtown employees