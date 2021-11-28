TODAY'S PAPER
NYS trooper, MTA officer injured in incident on RFK Bridge, officials say

RFK Bridge ramps views from 125th street and

RFK Bridge ramps views from 125th street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, Feb. 26, 2019. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A New York State trooper and a MTA police officer were injured Sunday during an incident involving a stolen vehicle on the RFK Bridge that resulted in a police-involved shooting, authorities said.

Two Manhattan/Bronx-bound lanes and one Queens-bound lane of the bridge will be closed until noon on Monday as the NYPD investigates, the MTA said.

The trooper was hit by the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was taken a hospital, said State Police, who did not provide details about the shooting related to the incident. The MTA officer also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The vehicle headed to Manhattan, where the 21-year-old driver was arrested at West 140th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault and other charges.

The 17-year-old passenger, a Bronx resident, was arrested at West 142nd Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. Authorities did not release the names of the suspects on Sunday.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

