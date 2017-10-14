The first deputy to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the administration strives to “prove the Trumps and the Bannons of the world wrong every single day.”

Delivering a breakfast address at New York Law School, First Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris said he hopes a functional, “ultimate city of immigrants can also be the safest city in America” — a counter to Donald Trump and his onetime aide Steve Bannon. The culture in Washington, D.C., he said, sows “cruelty,” “divisiveness,” “cynicism” and “anger.”

“They’re wrong,” Shorris said. “They’re just fundamentally wrong.”

Under Democrat de Blasio, the city has committed to achieving locally the mandates of the Paris climate accord that Trump repudiated; refused nearly all cooperation with federal immigration enforcers seeking to detain arrestees, and the mayor last month suggested that the city would continue to employ beneficiaries of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which Trump ordered ended — even if their legal permission to work is revoked.

Shorris, who runs the day-to-day operations of New York City and calls himself the “bureaucrat in chief,” said the de Blasio administration hopes to position itself as the “living repudiation” of Trump.

He said the administration has no backup plan in case Trump pulls federal funding as threatened over New York’s status as a so-called sanctuary city that shields immigrants living in the country illegally.

Late last week, the Justice Department gave four major cities — Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia and New York — a “last chance” to certify they are not sanctuary cities.

Shorris says he doesn’t expect the Trump administration to follow through with the threat. And if Trump’s lawyers do, the city expects to sue and prevail in court.

“We’re not going to prepare for something we don’t expect to happen,” he said.