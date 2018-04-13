Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday agreed to put on hold any review of materials seized from the office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer this week after a hearing in federal court during which attorneys for the lawyer, Trump himself and porn star Stormy Daniels all weighed in.

The hearing, before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, focused on a request from Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, to have either his own team or a court-appointed special master take over from prosecutors the review of what materials seized from his office on Monday were protected by lawyer-client privilege.

The reasons for the probe have not been made public, but they appear to relate in part to a $130,000 pay off Cohen made in 2016 to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep quiet about an alleged one-night stand she had with Trump.

Trump lawyer Joanna Herndon, who said she was hired on Wednesday, asked for the adjournment to give the president’s team time to weigh in. “This has to be done right,” she said. “…He is the President of the United States.”

But prosecutor Thomas McKay, who agreed to do nothing with the seized materials until a hearing Wood set for Monday, told the judge that Trump should get no special privileges.

“His attorney-client privilege is no stronger than anyone else who seeks legal advice,” McKay said.

After giving Trump until Monday to weigh in, Wood then decided that she would resume a part of the hearing at 2 p.m. today, apparently to consider interests of other clients whose files may have been vacuumed up in the Cohen raid.

She said she would likely seal that hearing from the press and public. After briefly hearing from Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, the judge said she would allow him to weigh in on future proceedings.

Trump has called the government raids on Cohen’s office and hotel room a “witch hunt,” ‘’an attack on our country,” and a violation of rules that ordinarily make attorney client communications confidential.

Those confidentiality rules can be set aside under certain circumstances if investigators have evidence that a crime has been committed.

With AP