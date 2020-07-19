Pro-Trump flotilla sails up the Hudson River

A pro-Donald Trump flotilla Sunday sailed past the Statue of Liberty, bound for the George Washington Bridge — the latest of several boat parades that have been held in various states to back his presidency and reelection.

Dozens of watercraft — mostly pleasure boats but a few yachts — headed up the Hudson River just before noon, some with Trump flags and other signs of support.

“Team Deplorable,” read the bow of the 63-foot Bertram Sportfish yacht that organizer Andrew Novak, 32, of Seaford Harbor, was aboard — a common dig at Hillary Clinton, who said in 2016 that half of Donald Trump’s supporters could be put in a “basket of deplorables.”

Speaking late last week, Novak said of Trump: “A lot of people are putting him down. He’s doing a lot of great things for America. The list can go on and on.”

Trump himself has praised the flotillas, which have been held in waters near Florida, Long Island and now Manhattan.

“You see the boaters out. There are thousands and thousands of boats every weekend, and we appreciate it, but nobody has seen anything like it ever. And we have that in many other states with boaters and bikers and everybody,” Trump said earlier this month, according to The Washington Post

“NO BOAT PARADES: ENTHUSIASM FOR JOE BIDEN IS SINKING,” a campaign post said.

The Daily Beast reported: “He has delighted in advisers showing him boater photos and videos that have bubbled up on social media. And during strategy sessions in the past two months, he’s told officials to keep bringing him more and to push out the content on their own accounts, as well.”

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Sunday, Trump supporter Richelli Castellano of Oyster Bay Cove, watching the procession from Battery Park City with her husband and three children, 17, 16 and 14, said that Americans like her represent the “silent majority.”

“I’m just the type of person who’d rather support silently than be part of an angry crowd. And I’m doing that because of my kids. I’m just trying to protect my kids. People may call me a coward and all that stuff,” she said, adding: “I think I can still support the administration’s policies, all of that stuff, you know, by being quiet and doing my work quietly, silently.”

Wearing a face mask, Castellano said she likes most of Trump's policies — including on immigration, abortion and gun rights — but disapproves of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, she said, she backs his presidency.

“I’m part of the boating community in Long Island, and this is something that we do. It’s part of our lifestyle,” she said, lamenting that she couldn’t take part Sunday and bring their boats — a sailboat and a motor boat — because the family had to go to the city to visit her mom uptown in Gramercy.

Castellano, a photographer and retired banker, said she plans to partake next week in a flotilla and boat parade on the North Shore.