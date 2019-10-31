WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to return to New York City over the weekend to attend a UFC mixed martial arts match on Saturday, according to a source familiar with the planning of the trip.

Trump is slated to attend the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship bout at Madison Square Garden before spending the night at Trump Tower.

The president’s visit will come amid already heightened security and street closures for Sunday’s New York City Marathon. It’s unclear if the president will return to the White House before the 8:30 a.m. start of the marathon.

The White House has not officially disclosed details of the trip, as is customary due to security concerns, but a Federal Aviation Administration advisory released in advance of the president’s Air Force One travels notes that pilots in the area “can expect airspace restrictions” on Saturday and Sunday. The NYPD did not respond to inquiries about security in anticipation of Trump’s trip.

UFC President Dana White is an avid Trump supporter, having praised Trump during a prime time speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“I’ve been in the fight business my whole life,” White said during his July 2016 speech. “I know fighters … Donald Trump is a fighter and I know he will fight for this country.”

UFC Spokesman Chris Costello did not respond to an email seeking comment about Trump’s attendance at the match between fighters Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal, asked about Trump’s possible appearance at the match, told celebrity website TMZ he was “of course” honored by the prospect.

“No matter what your political views on him, not every fighter can say, ‘hey, the president is showing up to my fight,’” Masvidal told TMZ in a video posted to its website.

Trump’s expected appearance at the sporting event, first reported by the New York Times, comes nearly a week after he was met with jeers and chants of “lock him up” while attending Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Washington, D.C. officials have announced plans for a championship parade to honor the Nationals’ on Saturday.