Judge tosses out Trump challenge to tax return turnover

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump's challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled Monday. He said he cannot endorse such a "categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process."

The returns had been sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. His office is investigating the Trump Organization's involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

Trump's lawyers have said the investigation is politically motivated and that the quest for his tax records should be stopped because he is immune from any criminal probe as long as he is president.

