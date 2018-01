Firefighters were responding to a fire at Trump Tower in midtown Monday morning, the FDNY said.

A call came it just before 7 a.m. for a blaze at 721 Fifth Ave., which is the skyscraper where President Donald Trump lived before moving to the White House last year.

Further details about the fire were not immediately available.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018 DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.