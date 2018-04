A three-alarm fire erupted inside Trump Tower on Saturday, officials said.

The blaze began just after 5:30 p.m. on the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, fire officials said.

Thirty-six units and 126 firefighters responded to the fire and are still on the scene evaluating the blaze, officials said.

There are no injuries so far, officials said.

