Trump can’t block Twitter followers, violated First Amendment, judge rules

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
A Manhattan federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking people from his Twitter feed based on their political views.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald issued her ruling in the form of a declaratory judgment, but did not take the additional step of issuing an injunction, which Trump’s lawyers argued would be improper.

“A declaratory judgment should be sufficient, as no government official — including the president — is above the law, and all government officials are presumed to follow the law as has been declared, ” the judge wrote.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

