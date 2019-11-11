President Donald Trump on Monday morning honored those who served and sacrificed in the U.S. armed forces as “the greatest warriors who ever walked the face of the Earth.”

Speaking at the centennial celebration of Veterans Day in Manhattan, Trump commended the American men and women who donned uniforms throughout history’s armed conflicts as “the bravest, toughest, strongest and most virtuous warriors,” and thanked them for ensuring the country’s freedom.

“You left your families and fought in faraway lands,” Trump said at a ceremony in Madison Square Park. “You came face to face with evil and you did not back down. You returned home from war and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return.”

Trump, a native New Yorker, became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the New York City Veterans Day commemoration. He made remarks at the opening ceremony and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Eternal Light Memorial, both of which took place before the annual parade up Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

Trump was not expected to march in the parade.

The Republican president and local Democratic elected officials, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, presented a united front at the opening ceremony, taking a respite from their usual criticism of each other.

Trump pledged to the nation’s military the ”everlasting love and loyalty” of American civilians.

He acknowledged the World War II veterans in the crowd and noted elite armed forces’ role in last month’s takedown of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

”His reign of terror is over, and our enemies are running very, very scared,” the president said.



