Officials: Turkish Airlines flight headed to JFK hits turbulence, passengers hurt

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said there were 326 passengers on the plane with 21 crew members.

Terminal 4 at Kennedy Airport on June 29,

Terminal 4 at Kennedy Airport on June 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Uli Seit

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

About 25 airplane passengers flying from Istanbul, Turkey, to Kennedy Airport in Queens were injured Saturday night when their plane hit heavy turbulence in the air, said a spokesman for the Port Authority.

The FDNY, however, put the number higher, tweeting at 7:30 p.m. that its staff was "treating 32 passengers with non-life-threatening injuries at JFK airport."

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said there were 326 passengers on the plane with 21 crew members. The plane landed safely at Kennedy at 5:35 p.m., he said, and the injured passengers were medically evaluated after the plane taxied to the gate. 

"A majority of those injuries were minor and consisted of bumps and bruises," Coleman said. 

Federal aviation officials released a brief statement about the incident Saturday night that included details about the aircraft.

"Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport after declaring an emergency and reporting that several passengers were injured when the aircraft encountered turbulence," the FAA said. "The flight originated in Istanbul."

Emergency response officials in New York were treating passengers two hours after the plane landed.

"FDNY EMS is working with Port Authority on scene, and the situation is developing," the FDNY tweeted.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

