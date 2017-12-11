TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Evening
Overcast 32° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Ex-Turkish cop testifies in trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla

Former police officer says after exposing billion-dollar financial scheme, he was eventually arrested and forced to flee Turkey.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A former Turkish police officer who led the investigation of a smuggling, bribery and Iran sanctions-busting scheme that touched top ministers, testified in Manhattan federal court on Monday that he was imprisoned and eventually had to flee the country for his role exposing the plot.

Ex-cop Huseyin Korkmaz said Turkish leader Recep Erdogan was one of the targets of the 2013 probe into the billion-dollar scheme run by gold trader Reza Zarrab, who has become a cooperating witness and also testified for the U.S. government against banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Korkmaz said that within days of rounding up Zarrab and other conspirators, he was transferred from his job as a financial crimes investigator to a new post guarding bridges, then moved to a province hundreds of miles from Istanbul, and then arrested and jailed for a year and a half.

When he was released on bail, Korkmaz said, he gathered what evidence he could and arranged with a smuggler to get out of Turkey, laying low in three different countries and finally making contact with U.S. law enforcement.

“I did not feel legally secure in any way,” he said. “Rights to defend one’s own freedom as an individual were taken away, so I took my wife and daughter and left the country I dearly loved.”

Korkmaz also testified that although Atilla’s name came up during the Turkish investigation, there was no evidence he took bribes.

Erdogan has fiercely criticized the U.S. trial since its start three weeks ago, claiming the entire case was concocted by opponents of his government.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino delivers his Brown: Nassau, Hempstead GOP shelter in place
Nicholas, 29 months, reaches for a microphone as Advocates vow to get universal pre-K for LI
A motorist was in critical condition after his Officials: Man critical after car hits pole
Two homes caught fire in Massapequa Monday afternoon, 2 homes catch fire in Nassau, officials say
The project would build 9.8 miles of a Third-track pact advances to full MTA board
In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017 photo, workers LIRR service changes expected during Penn work