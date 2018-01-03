A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Turkish banker of participating in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade Iran sanctions in a case that has roiled diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Hakan Atilla, 47, a manager at Turkey’s government-owned Halkbank, was charged with aiding millionaire gold trader Reza Zarrab, who masterminded the scheme but became a government witness after he was arrested by federal agents on a family trip to Disney World last year.

Jurors returned their verdict on the first day following a holiday break after failing to reach a verdict after three days of deliberation in December. They acquitted Atilla on a single money laundering count, but convicted him on five conspiracy and bank fraud counts.

In testimony at trial, Zarrab and a former Turkish police investigator who fled the country both implicated Erdogan and former government ministers in extensive bribery and corruption that allowed the scheme to launder Iranian oil money through gold and food deals to flourish.

Erdogan has said the trial is part of a plot by Fethullah Gulen, a dissident cleric living in Pennsylvania, to undercut his government, and has accused U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, and Bharara successor Joon Kim with being in league with Gulen.

Zarrab testified that from 2012 to 2015, he made profits of $100 million to $150 million from the scheme. After being jailed in the United States, he hired both former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try to work out a diplomatic deal to free him.

When that failed, he agreed to plead guilty and lay out the story in court just a few weeks before the trial was to begin, leaving Atilla alone at the defense table.

The Turkish police officer, Huseyin Korkmaz, testified that he was a top investigator in a smuggling and bribery probe that led to the jailing of Zarrab and others involved in the sanctions scheme in 2013. But Zarrab was freed and Korkmaz was jailed along with other investigators and prosecutors in a subsequent purge, he said.

While the trial — intensely covered by a cadre of Turkish journalists — embarrassed Erdogan, lawyers for Atilla contended that he was a “pawn.”

The government said he was a sanctions expert at Halkbank, who helped bank officials who were taking bribes and Zarrab fend off questions from the United States. But unlike others, Atilla was not accused of taking any bribes, and argued at trial he didn’t know about the scheme.

In addition to Zarrab and Atilla, seven other Turks have been indicted in the case, but none are in U.S. custody.