TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Infant twins die after father leaves them in car for 8 hours, police say

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

One-year-old twins died Friday afternoon after their father left them in a car while he went to work for eight hours in the Bronx, police said.

Juan Rodriquez, 37, of New City, was arrested after police responded to a 911 call about the dead twin girl and boy, Mariza and Phoenix, an NYPD spokesman said.

 According to police, Rodriquez drove with the twins, in the.back seat of his Honda when Rodriquez drove to his job as a social worker in the Bronx. He parked the car when he arrived at work and left the children alone in the car. 

 After Rodriquez finished his shift he returned to his car, drove two blocks before apparently remembering his children were in the Honda, police said. He stopped the car and jumped out yelling that his children were dead and a passerby called 911, according to the NYPD.

 EMS responded and pronounced the twins dead at the scene, police said.  Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene at West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace. The New York City Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

Charges against Rodriguez were pending late Friday.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Police said Frank Maggio, 20, of Centereach, lost Cops: LI man critically hurt in collision
José Pérez, 48, of Hempstead, faces DWI, aggravated Man drove drunk with children in car, cops say
Nassau police and fire departments from Roslyn, Manhasset-Lakeville Cops: Tractor trailer-car crash sends 1 to hospital
Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto John Venditto pleads guilty to corruption charges
Frank Krotschinsky, director of Suffolk County's Office of Suffolk parks expand access for people with disabilities
Accompanied by his family and lawyers, David O'Brien, Tearful LIer gets 4-12 years for crash that killed friends
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search