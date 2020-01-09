TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Gunman kills man in East Village, then is fatally shot by cops 

Police recovered two .22-caliber handguns from the scene

Police recovered two .22-caliber handguns from the scene of shootings near Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park early Thursday. Credit: NYPD

By The Associated Press
A gunman killed a man then was fatally shot by police during a confrontation outside a lounge in Manhattan's East Village early Thursday, authorities said.

Two uniformed officers were on patrol in Tompkins Square Park at around 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots and saw one man shooting at another, police officials said at a news conference.

The officers gave numerous commands for the shooter to get onto the ground, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

“He refused. He kept on walking,” Monahan said. Officers then fired three times, fatally wounding the gunman.

Investigators said the two men had been involved in a dispute that started inside the lounge.

Police found two .22-caliber handguns at the scene of the shooting, one of them beneath the man shot by officers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By The Associated Press

