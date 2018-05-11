Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Friday in federal court in Manhattan for bribing UN officials to support a lavish conference center he wanted to develop in his native Macau.

Ng, 69, was convicted by a jury last year of paying off the late former UN General Assembly president John Ashe and Dominican Ambassador Francis Lorenzo, who became a government witness, to support his plan to turn Macau into a “Geneva of Asia” that would be a center of third-world development planning.

His lawyers wanted U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick to sentence Ng to time served so he could return to China, arguing that his goals were philanthropic. Prosecutors had asked for a s6-year sentence, arguing that he had his eyes on the profits he could make.

Until now, Ng has not spent a day in jail. After his arrest, he was allowed to hire a private security firm to guard him round-the-clock in his own apartment.

The judge did not immediately jail Ng, giving him until July to surrender to begin serving his prison term.