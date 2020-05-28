More than 30 people were arrested Thursday at protests in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Among those arrested, according NYPD spokesman Officer Andrew Lava, was a person who struck a cop in the head with a garbage can, another who punched a cop in the face, and a third who had a knife.

The protests began around 3 p.m. near Union Square and headed south, Lava said.

Across the country, there have been protests and riots over the on-camera death of George Floyd, a handcuffed man in Minneapolis, who died while an officer kneels on his neck for almost eight minutes. Floyd is heard pleading that he cannot breathe until he stops talking and moving.

Earlier Thursday, NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted: “What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong. We must take a stand and address it. We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD. This is not acceptable ANYWHERE.”

Some responded to the tweet with thanks; others responded with criticism of the NYPD’s own cases of alleged police misconduct, including at least one photo of neck compression of a suspect.