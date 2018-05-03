TODAY'S PAPER
Richard Donoghue named U.S. Attorney for NY’s Eastern District

Donoghue was appointed to the post on an interim basis in January, and his term had been set to run out on Friday.

Judges for the Eastern District of New York

Judges for the Eastern District of New York named Richard Donoghue the chief federal prosecutor for the region that includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Judges for the Eastern District of New York named Richard Donoghue the chief federal prosecutor for the region that includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island on Thursday — one day before his interim appointment by Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions was to run out.

Chief Judge Dora Irizarry, in a brief announcement, said Donoghue would be sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District in a private ceremony Friday. His appointment will go into effect Saturday.

Donoghue, 49, a former prosecutor who had been a vice president at CA Technologies when he was picked for the interim post in January, said in a statement he was “grateful” for the support of the district’s judiciary.

“I am equally grateful to the women and men of the Eastern District who have created and maintained a tradition of honor, integrity and excellence,” said Donoghue. “Together, we will pursue justice, protect the people of this great nation and be faithful to the rule of law.”

Like Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, Donoghue was never formally nominated by President Donald Trump. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had opposed Berman’s appointment because of doubts about his independence.

Donoghue never faced similar criticism. His interim appointment lasted 120 days, and was set to run out on Friday. It had been left up to the judges to fill the post.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

