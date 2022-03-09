TODAY'S PAPER
Feds: Queens man charged in U.S. Capitol siege

Ralph Joseph Celentano III in images released by

Ralph Joseph Celentano III in images released by federal prosecutors. Credit: U.S. Attorneys District of Columbia

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A Queens man accused of assaulting law-enforcement officials during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting officers and other crimes, according to federal prosecutors.

Ralph Joseph Celenteano III, 54, allegedly hit a U.S. Capitol police officer from behind with a "football-type tackle," according to court documents, pushing the officer off a ledge and onto a terrace packed with rioters. The officer, an Iraq War veteran, told the FBI that he feared he would be "stomped on" by the crowd.

"I didn’t survive a war to go out like this," the officer remembered thinking during the assault, according to the court documents.

Celentano, of Broad Channel, also engaged in physical altercations with several other police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the court papers said. He was captured on body-camera footage and security video assaulting police officers during the insurrection, federal prosecutors said.

Celentano was identified by the FBI through an Instagram photo taken in 2018 at a Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation fundraiser in Broad Channel. The photo was also posted on the JASTF Facebook page, and a JASTF volunteer confirmed Celentano’s identity to the FBI, according to court documents.

A witness who has known Celentano for 13 years also confirmed that he was the man in video and photos taken during the riot, the papers said.

Celentano is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui later Wednesday. Celentano also faces charges of civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and offenses related to acts of physical violence, according to the criminal complaint.

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

