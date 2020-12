Three U.S. Marshals were shot at about 5:30 a.m. Friday in the Bronx, along with a suspect, while the deputies were conducting an operation, the NYPD said.

The NYPD noted all the information they had so far was highly preliminary and referred calls for more details to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, 8050 Ely Avenue, the NYPD said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Mayor Bill de Blasio's office were not immediately available for comment.