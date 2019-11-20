A man has died in New York State of an illness related to vaping, the state’s second such fatality, according to the governor’s office.

The man, from Manhattan and in his 30s, had “a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vape products,” the office of the governor, Andrew M. Cuomo, wrote in a news release Wednesday. The release did not provide a precise cause or date of death.

The first known death in New York State from a vaping-related illness was Oct. 4, of a 17-year-old male resident of the Bronx, Cuomo’s office said afterward. The teen had been hospitalized twice in September.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James sued the electronic cigarette company Juul, alleging misleading marketing and targeting of minors, who are legally barred from being sold vaping products. Juul has 70 percent of the market.

In announcing the suit, James cited the 17-year-old’s death as part of her motivation for the litigation.