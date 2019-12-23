TODAY'S PAPER
The Vessel in Hudson Yards must give access to all visitors under settlement

Under the terms of a settlement with the federal government, The Vessel, the public centerpiece of the Hudson Yards project in Manhattan, must provide enough elevators for visitors physically unable to climb stairs. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
The 2,500-step Vessel attraction, the soaring centerpiece of Manhattan’s $25 billion Hudson Yards complex, was “meant to be climbed.” Now, under pressure from the federal government, a lift must be added to the Vessel, providing all visitors, including those physically unable to use stairs, access to its 360-degree views from on high.

The custom-designed lift is to be installed to settle a claim by the U.S. Justice Department that the structure is inaccessible to visitors who can’t climb its stairs.

Related Companies, the real estate giant in charge of Hudson Yards, agreed to help design, install and operate the new lift mechanism under terms of the settlement announced Monday by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

“It is vital that individuals with disabilities have access to major new tourist attractions in our cities,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement, noting the upcoming anniversary of 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act, the law cited by the federal government to compelled Related to install the lift.

The Vessel opened in March as the featured attraction of the $25 billion Hudson Yards office, apartment and shopping complex, one of the most expensive real estate projects in American history.

It has 154 “intricately interconnecting flights of stairs — almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings,” according to the attraction’s website, which says “the vertical climb offers remarkable views of the city, the river and beyond.”

The website says it’s “a soaring new landmark meant to be climbed.”

Under the current setup, there is an elevator but it goes to only three of the attraction's 80 platforms, or landings, all on one side, said Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District, in a statement. Even then, Berman said, during busy times, the elevator would sometimes bypass all but one.

The settlement bans the practice of skipping those elevator stops.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

