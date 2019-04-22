TODAY'S PAPER
Queens judge rejects allegations of jury misconduct in jogger murder case

The ruling clears the way for the sentencing on Tuesday of Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of murdering jogger Karina Vetrano.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
A Queens State Supreme Court judge rejected on Monday a request by attorneys for the man convicted of murdering Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano to overturn his verdict on jury misconduct allegations.

Judge Michael Aloise was unpersuaded during a two-hour hearing by defense claims that there was juror misconduct leading to the April 1 verdict which found Chanel Lewis guilty of murdering and sexually abusing Vetrano in August 2016.

Aloise’s ruling clears the way for the sentencing of 22-year-old Lewis on Tuesday. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

 Defense Attorneys had presented a witness, juror Christopher Gooley, a Broadway producer, who testified that he felt pressured during deliberations and that the jury foreman had prejudged the case.

But prosecutors brought in two other jurors who were not identified by name who directly contradicted much of what Gooley testified about. Prosecutors said they had five other jurors ready to testify and contradict Gooley.
 

